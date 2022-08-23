Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up approximately 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.53.

Shares of ZS traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.32. 93,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,684. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

