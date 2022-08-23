Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $16,496,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 720,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $156,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120,301 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,191. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $391.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

