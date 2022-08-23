Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $29,668,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. 159,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

