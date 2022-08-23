Princeton Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.39. 163,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,500. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.