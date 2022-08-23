Princeton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,122 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.1 %

NXPI traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $174.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.