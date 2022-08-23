Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $129.06. 24,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

