Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Trading Up 9.3%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating) rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 7,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

About Prosegur Cash

(Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

