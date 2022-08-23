PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 13,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 22,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

PureBase Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

PureBase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.