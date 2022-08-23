Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.18% of Q2 worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 24.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 151,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,983 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $92.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

