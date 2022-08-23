Q3 Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Q3 Asset Management cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $245.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

