Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FENY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,739. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.