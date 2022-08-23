Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.17. 3,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

