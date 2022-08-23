Q3 Asset Management Sells 2,467 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Q3 Asset Management lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after acquiring an additional 976,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after purchasing an additional 627,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 596,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,390,640. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

