Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Cap of $186,198.50

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $186,198.50 and $22,821.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qbao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.