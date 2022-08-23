Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.48. 6,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,903. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,527,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

