Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QUIS. Cormark set a C$1.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Down 7.2 %

QUIS stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$228.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.