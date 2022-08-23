Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $9.51

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $10.79. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.