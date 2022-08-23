Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 41,153 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,601 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $90,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $172.52 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

