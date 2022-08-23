Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 678,504 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 702.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $66,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 93,912 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,057,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,295,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV stock opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

