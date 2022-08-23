Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 194,360 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $79,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,143,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,656,000 after purchasing an additional 75,116 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 149,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,903,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,283,768,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.