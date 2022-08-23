Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,810 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $69,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 775,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,360,000 after buying an additional 35,969 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 206,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average is $123.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.