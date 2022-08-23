Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $109.46 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $109,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,585,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,049,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after acquiring an additional 177,617 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 955,166 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,269,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,515,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01.

