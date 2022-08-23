Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $76.79 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,654 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Halliburton worth $76,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,148,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,948,808 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $111,671,000 after buying an additional 53,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Halliburton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,263,779 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,859,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Halliburton by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,334,667 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,543,000 after buying an additional 982,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Price Performance

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

