Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $112,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,115.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

