Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $117,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.30 and its 200-day moving average is $189.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

