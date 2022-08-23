Raymond James Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$9.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.31.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

CWEGF opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.