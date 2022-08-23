Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.48

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

