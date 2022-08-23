Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

