ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 3.5%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. 6,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,100,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

About ReNew Energy Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,694,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 1,435.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,172,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.