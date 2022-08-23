ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 3.5%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. 6,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,100,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Further Reading
