Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 23rd (ACET, ADS, ALLO, AMIGY, AOWDF, ASB, AVB, BMW, BY, CIVB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 23rd:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $27.00.

Get Adicet Bio Inc alerts:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €179.00 ($182.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS)

was given a €120.00 ($122.45) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $29.00.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60).

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42).

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $23.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. to $228.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($102.04) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $26.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $27.00.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($115.31) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 279 ($3.37).

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $5.50.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $37.00.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its price target increased by Stephens to $26.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush to $25.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its price target increased by Stephens to $44.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its target price raised by Stephens to $50.00.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77).

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price target raised by Stephens to $25.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $18.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $175.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its price target increased by Stephens to $80.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) had its target price raised by Stephens to $36.00.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its price target raised by Stephens to $32.00.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $15.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $78.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $23.00.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 420 ($5.07).

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $115.00.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $620.00.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its target price raised by Stephens to $34.00.

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 191 ($2.31).

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $72.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $18.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €12.00 ($12.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €17.50 ($17.86) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $3.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $95.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $92.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.