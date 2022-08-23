Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 13,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,204% from the average daily volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Down 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

Featured Stories

