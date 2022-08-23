Reviewing BT Brands (BTBD) & The Competition

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BT Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BT Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands Competitors 484 3954 5200 199 2.52

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.02%. Given BT Brands’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03% BT Brands Competitors 1.10% -54.50% 1.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BT Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million $610,000.00 39.84 BT Brands Competitors $1.84 billion $220.36 million 9.77

BT Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BT Brands peers beat BT Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

