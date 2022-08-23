Reviewing TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) & Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Good Food and TDH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $84.08 million 2.21 -$34.98 million N/A N/A TDH $1.09 million 17.55 -$6.12 million N/A N/A

TDH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Good Food.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Real Good Food and TDH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Real Good Food currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.64%. Given Real Good Food’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -25.29% -2,730.68% -56.09% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TDH beats Real Good Food on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, and various other brand names. It offers its products to retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

