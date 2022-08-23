Revomon (REVO) Market Cap Achieves $1.67 Million

Revomon (REVO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $68,410.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

