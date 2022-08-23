Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

