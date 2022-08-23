RioDeFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $995,559.00 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. RioDeFi has a market cap of $2.68 million and $995,559.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

