River & Mercantile LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

River & Mercantile LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $111.37. 327,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,387,532. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

