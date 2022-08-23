River & Mercantile LLC Sells 2,758 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

River & Mercantile LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGLB traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. 9,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.