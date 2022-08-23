Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $2,482,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,237,668.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,174. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBLX traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. 398,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,739,202. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

