Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 144,327 shares.The stock last traded at $255.27 and had previously closed at $264.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.86.

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rogers by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rogers by 9,988.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rogers by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 88,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

