Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $90.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROST. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

