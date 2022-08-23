Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 309000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

About Rover Metals

(Get Rating)

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.