Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
ROYMY stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.
