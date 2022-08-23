Rupiah Token Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $72,497.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

