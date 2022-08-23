S.Finance Trading Down 9.3% This Week (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $6,172.72 and approximately $141,267.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,551.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075770 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

S.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.