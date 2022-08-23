Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.93. 111,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,668,472. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

