Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $223.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.30.

NYSE CRM opened at $176.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,472. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

