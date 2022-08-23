SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.44 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.44 million and $34,694.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,399.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00128888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083210 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.