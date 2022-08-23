SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Trading Down 3.1%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.53. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.
