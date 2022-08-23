Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $638,923.51 and $262.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

